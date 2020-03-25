Annette Stone Akers, age 75, of Dothan, went to be with her Lord on Tuesday March 24, 2020 at Hartford Health Care. Celebration of Life services will be held at a later date. Annette is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene and Oma Stone; sister, Delores Stone Gates; three brothers, Donald E. Stone, Fred M. Stone and Lawrence Stone. Survivors include her son, Mitchell "Tony" Thornton (Tammy Hoover), brother, John R. Stone and several nieces, nephews and close friends. www.southernheritagefh.com
