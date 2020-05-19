Gayle Moore Alexander, a resident of Dothan, Alabama, passed away unexpectedly in the early morning hours of May 16, 2020 due to natural causes. Services will be announced and held at a later date, as soon as our nation emerges from this pandemic. Gayle was born in Detroit, Michigan in 1936. She moved to Dothan, Alabama in 1999 following her retirement from years of service as a Hospital Grief Counselor, providing aid and comfort to countless suffering patients and their family members in Atmore, Alabama. Always giving of herself, she was an active member of the Pilot Club, PEO, and Dothan Master Gardeners. As an avid Bridge player, she loved bringing people together to enjoy everything life had to offer. Gayle was a loving mother, raising 4 children across the United States, from Lancing, and Detroit, Michigan, Venice and Jacksonville, Florida, and Prattville, Montgomery, Atmore, and Dothan, Alabama. She always brought life and laughter to all those around her. Her passions for crafts and romance novels kept her busy during her quiet times. Gayle is survived by her bother, Charles Moore; her four children, Dori and her loving husband, Bill Bledsoe, Bruce Alexander, Joe Alexander, and Gary Alexander; five precious grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. www.southernheritagefh.com

