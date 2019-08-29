Mrs. Mary Alexander, age 77, of Dothan, AL passed away on Sunday, August 25, 2019. Visitation will be Thursday, August 29, 2019 from 5-6 PM at the funeral home. Funeral service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the Westgate Church of Christ, Dothan, AL. Burial will follow at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
