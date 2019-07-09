Mrs. Dorothy Jean Allen, age 73 of Dothan, AL passed away on July 4, 2019. Visitation will be Tuesday, July 9, 2019, 4-6 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 10, 2019, 11:00 AM at the Gates of Heaven Cemetery in Dothan, AL, under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary, "Because We Care."

