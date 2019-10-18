Mr. Eddie W. Allen, age 69 of Dothan, Alabama passed away on October 14, 2019; visitation will be held one hour prior the service on Saturday, October 19, 2019 2:00 PM at the Spring Hill Missionary Baptist in Columbia, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
