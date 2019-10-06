Dr. Charles Thomson Allen, III of Dothan, Alabama passed away on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence. He was 76. Charles was born on November 30, 1942 in St. Joseph, Mo. He graduated in 1960 from North Fulton High School in Atlanta, Ga. After high school, he attended Auburn University and graduated in 1964. Charles served as a Captain in the United States Marine Corp during the Vietnam War and received two Purple Hearts for his service. After serving his country, he graduated from dental school at the Medical College of Virginia in Richmond. He practiced dentistry in Dothan, Alabama until his retirement in 2008. Charles enjoyed many hobbies, but his passion was the outdoors and woodworking. He was a faithful member of Ridgecrest Baptist Church where he became a Christian in 2004 and enjoyed the Men's Sunday School Class led by Johnny Oppert. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Charles T. Allen, Jr. and Juliette Cross Allen; and a grandson, Hunter Allen Killebrew. Survivors include his wife, Carolyn Bryars Allen; three children, Mike (Amy) Allen of Laurel, Ms., Laura (Kenny) Stewart of Dothan, Al., and Hank (Dowe) Allen of Auburn, Al.; seven grandchildren, Bryars (Elizabeth) Allen of Hattiesburg, Ms., Myrick (Ashliegh) Allen of Laurel, Ms., Victoria (Tyler) Bryant of Laurel, Ms., Thomson Killebrew of Dothan, Al., Bricken Allen, Emily Allen and Henry Allen of Auburn, Al.; and two great grandchildren. A memorial service with military honors will be held on Monday, October 7, 2019 at 2 pm at Ridgecrest Baptist Church with the Reverend Ray Jones and Reverend Mike Allen officiating. Family will receive friends at the church starting at 12:30 pm until service time. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting contributions to Ridgecrest Baptist Church Building Fund, and Covenant Hospice of Dothan, Al. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
