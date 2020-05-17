Norma Dean Allen, a resident of Newton, passed away at a local hospital on Friday, May 15, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 11 am on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Larry Magwood officiating. Burial will follow in Pinckard Memorial Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Tuesday from 10-11 am. Mrs. Allen was born in Cat Corner, Tennessee and Obion, TN and lived there the early years of her life until she married her late husband, Lt. Col. Burt Allen. They traveled together for many years before settling in Newton, AL in 1967. Mrs. Allen was the life of the party, and loved to travel especially to Naples, Italy. She enjoyed taking care of and riding her horses and was a founding member of the Allen Farm Social Club. Cooking for her family and friends was a favorite pastime. Mrs. Allen will be remembered by all who knew her for her strength and endurance even in difficult times, especially while her husband served in Vietnam. Mrs. Allen was preceded in death by her husband: Lt. Col. Burt Allen, her daughter: Cherie Allen, by her son: Larry Allen, her sister: Mickie Murray, and by her brother: Max "Tony" Wright. Survivors include her daughter: Donna (Ted) Hodges; her grandchildren: Danielle (Chris) Woodham, Cherie Allen, and Deanna Hodges; her great-grandchild: Jaden Bence; her sister: Janice Crane; her nephews: Jeff (April) Murray, Tripp (Mandy) Crane, and Mike (Becky) Crane; and her niece: Jennifer (Travis) Wilson. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home. www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
