David Allums, a resident of the Oakey Grove Community of Henry County, died early Thursday morning, May 28, 2020, at his home. He was 71. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 P.M. Saturday, May 30, 2020, in the Edwin Cemetery with Pastor Kevin Kelly officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303. David Allums was born and reared in Dale County, son of the late Frank Allums and Ira Barnes Allums. He was retired from Dairy Fresh Corporation in the maintenance department. David was preceded in death by five sisters, Lavada McManious, Doris Glenn, Claudie Spurlock, Ann Allums and Dean Watson, and six brothers, Holman Barnes, Franklin Allums, Max Allums, Jimmy Allums, Rod Allums and Earnest Allums. He was an avid Alabama Football and Atlanta Braves baseball fan. Surviving relatives include his wife, Redonner Bush Allums; a daughter, Breana Allums, two sons, Clark Allums and Eric Allums, two sisters, Carolyn Riley (Clyde), and Peggy Avery, four brothers, Terry Allums (Kristie), Larry Allums (Phyllis), Bill Allums (Sue), and Steve Allums (Brenda); five grandchildren, Brittany Allums, Josh Allums, Chadwick Culver, Chasity Culver and Katie Allums; sisters-in-law, Dewanna Kerns, Mary Allums and Everlene Allums, and nieces, Janice Wood, Syretha Stevens, and a special niece, Skylar Kerns; a special nephew, Norman Leidinger, and his loving canine friends, Randy, Odie, Minnie and Roxie. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility and also to Kindred Hospice for loving care and kindness shown to David during his illness. Holman Abbeville Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-585-5261.You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
