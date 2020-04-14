Mr. Mark John Alt (Staff Sergeant l, United States Army, Retired), a resident of Newton, died unexpectedly Saturday morning, April 11, 2020 at his home. He was 58. A Rite of Committal Service will be at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, April 15, 2020 in Woodlawn Memory Gardens with Father Patrick Gallagher officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
