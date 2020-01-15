Mrs. Eloise Altman of Slocomb passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Northwest Florida Community Hospital in Chipley. She was 89. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, January 16, 2020 in the chapel of Sorrells Funeral Home in Slocomb with Rev. Terry Hayes officiating. Burial will follow in the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Cemetery with Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday beginning at 1:00 p.m. and continuing until service time. Mrs. Altman was born August 19, 1930 in Geneva County to the late Chalmus and Essie Lavern Strickland Roland. Eloise enjoyed sewing and cooking. She was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary of the VFW. Eloise worked as a seamstress at Vanity Fair in Marianna for many years. She was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be dearly missed. In addition to her parents, her husband, Millard "Buck" Altman; daughter, Marie Baxley, and one brother, Gerald Roland all preceded her in death. Survivors include two daughters: Charlotte Watson (Jerry); and Amanda Axtell (Daniel) two sons: Rickey Hamm (Dawn), and Timothy Eric Clark; two sisters: Helen Hutchinson (Joe), and Dorothy Bateman; three brothers: J.L. Roland, Wallace Roland, and Doyle Roland; five grandchildren: Nicholas Hamm, Darby Pride (Pat), Diane Hamm, Kevin Baxley (Cindy), and Todd Baxley (Gina); six great-grandchildren; dear friend, Susan Sigler; faithful canine companion, Lucy; several nieces, nephews and other extended family and friends. To sign a guest register, please visit: www.sorrellsfuneral.com
Altman, Mrs. Eloise
