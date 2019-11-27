Mr. Steven Preston Aman, a resident of the Arguta Community, died Monday afternoon, November 25, 2019, at his home. He was 62 years old. In keeping with his wishes, there will be no public service held for Mr. Aman. Condolences may be expressed at: www.HolmanFuneralHome.com Mr. Aman was born January 6, 1957 in Ozark, Alabama to the late Robert Edward Aman, Jr. and Ernestine Childree Aman. A graduate of Daleville High School and Alabama Aviation College, he was a custom furniture builder at the Touch of Wood. He is survived by his daughter, Rachel Aman; his sister, Beverly Aman Ketcham (Jimmy); two nephews, Sam Perry and Matt Perry; a special cousin, Dawn Greenwood; and his beloved dog, Buddy. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his memory to Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, 5320 County Road 15, Ozark, Alabama 36360. holmanfuneralhome.com
