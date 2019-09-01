OZARK. Patricia Ammons "Patty" Lucas, a resident of Ozark, died Thursday morning, August 29, 2019 at her home. She was 61. Celebration of Life Services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Monday, September 2, 2019 in the Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Chad Ingle and Reverend Donald Mills officiating. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 12:00 until 1:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Flowers will be accepted, or memorial contributions may be made to Post Oak Baptist Church, 4108 N. Union Avenue, Ozark, AL 36360. Mrs. Lucas was a native of Ft. Dix, New Jersey and had recently moved to Ozark. She attended Prince of Peace Lutheran Church in Ozark and was formerly employed with Wal Mart as a greeter. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Valerie Michelle Lucas; mother, Kathleen Laura Bochenski; her sister, Karen Lynn Ammons. Surviving relatives include her son, Michael Jason Lucas, Trenton, NJ; father, Robert L. Ammons, Sr. (Margene), Quinton, AL; brother, Robert L. Ammons, Jr., Ozark; sister, Kathy Lorraine Ammons (Joe Diamond), Ozark; nieces and nephews, Brandy Toner, Candice Espiritu, Robert Ammons, IV, Stephanie Stewart, and Morgan Rice; several aunts, cousins, and other relatives. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.