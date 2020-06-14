Avis McLain Anderson, a resident of Headland, died Saturday morning, June 13, 2020, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility in Abbeville. She was 90. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, June 15, 2020, in the Worship Center of the First Baptist Church of Headland with Dr. Cecil M. Sanders, Jr. and Reverend Norman C. Simmons officiating. Burial will follow in Gardens of Memory. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday in the church sanctuary. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church of Headland "Bridge To Tomorrow" Building Fund, 301 East Church Street, Headland, AL 36345. Mrs. Anderson was born and reared in Henry County, near Newville. She lived in Headland all her adult lifetime. Mrs. Anderson was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Headland, the Prime Time Singers and the Sarah Frances Lee Sunday School Class. In earlier years, she was an active participant in the Burdeshaw-Solomon Senior Center. Mrs. Anderson was retired from Warner's in Dothan and was formerly employed by Wex-Tex Manufacturing Company in Headland. In later years, she worked as a seamstress in her home. Mrs. Anderson was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Winston Anderson, a granddaughter, Robbie Harvill, a daughter-in-law, Pamela Anderson and her mother, Evie McLain. Surviving relatives include four daughters, Betty Shephard (John), Headland; Judy Moates (Joey), Abbeville; Lynn Spivey (Ronnie), Kinsey; and Traci Money (Dewayne), Headland; five sons, Steve Anderson (Maxine), Rehobeth, Tommy Anderson, Dothan; Donnie Anderson, Kinsey; Kenny Anderson (Starla), Dothan; and David Anderson (Linda), Geneva; eighteen grandchildren, numerous great and great-greatgrandchildren. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
