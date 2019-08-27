Dorothy Anderson, age 83, of Cottonwood passed away early Monday morning, August 26, 2019 at her residence, surrounded by her family and under the care of Covenant Hospice. Funeral services for Mrs. Anderson will be held at 11 am Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Calvary Baptist Church with Reverend John Smith officiating. Burial will follow in the Cottonwood City Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday beginning at 10 am. Family First Funeral & Cremation Care, 965 Woodland Drive, Dothan
