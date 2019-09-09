Mrs. Linda Elmore Anderson passed away September 6th, 2019 at her residence in Ashford. She was 71 years old. Funeral services for Mrs. Anderson will be held at 10 a.m. on Tuesday September 10, 2019 at Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Ashford, Alabama with Dr. Mike Shirah officiating. Visitation will be on Monday September 9, 2019 at Southern Heritage Funeral Home from 6-8 p.m. Burial will follow at Bluff Springs Baptist Church in Ashford, Alabama. Flowers will be accepted and donations may be made to The American Cancer Society, 2346 W Main St, Unit 3, Dothan, AL 36301. Mrs. Anderson was born on September 16, 1947 in Houston County, Alabama. She was the daughter of Clarence Eugene and Delitha Bond Elmore. She was a member of Bluff Springs Baptist Church, Bunco and several bowling leagues. She worked at AmSouth Bank, Equifax Credit Bureau, Lewis, Brackin and Flowers Law office but her greatest joy was working for the American Cancer Society. She is an almost 34 year survivor of breast cancer. She loved life to the fullest. She planned her life around spending time with her family and friends. Her favorite pastime was cheering for her grandkids in all of their sports and activities. Even when health conditions made it harder, she still found a way to be there. She also enjoyed traveling, Bunco and bowling with her friends and family. She loved family beach trips, weekends at the lake and pizza nights with friends and family. She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence Eugene and Delitha Elmore; two brothers, Jerry Elmore and Jackie Elmore; an older sister, Jane McCardle and an infant twin sister, Glenda. Mrs. Anderson leaves behind her husband of nearly 54 years, Jimmy Rex Anderson; daughters and son-in-laws, Amy and Shane Hydrick, Misty and Mike Calhoun, all of Tuscaloosa; four grandchildren, Dylan and Carli Hydrick, Hayden and Chloe Calhoun, all of Tuscaloosa; a sister and brother-in-law, LaGail (Bob) Chisholm of Collierville, TN; brother-in-law, Timmy (Belinda) Anderson and an aunt Minnie Jo Jernigan (Clayburne), Bossier City, LA as well as a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Pallbearers will be Chris McCardle, Nick Elmore, Daniel Anderson, Scott Lowe, Derek Killebrew, Phillip Anderson and Shawn Crooks. Honorary Pallbearers will be her grandsons. www.southernheritagefh.com
