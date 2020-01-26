Neil Anderson Neil Anderson passed away January 18th, 2020 at his home in Dothan, Alabama with his loving family at his side. He was born December 18, 1945, in Lancashire, England. He is survived by his wife of 40 years, Sandra Palmer Pitcher Anderson; 6 step-children, Becky Pitcher and Lisa Picher Carter of Dothan, Bob Pitcher of Maryland, Brian Pitcher of Florida, and Bruce and Lorraine Pitcher of Indiana; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and his special fur friends, Maggie and Lacie. In remembrance, Neil donated his body to Medical Research. Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.themagnoliafh.com.

To plant a tree in memory of Neil Anderson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries