In loving memory of James Mixson Andress, 84, of Enterprise that passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 12, 2019. James was born on January 24, 1935 in Goodman, AL. James was preceded in death by his parents, Shirley and Ruby Andress and grandson, Tyler Andrew Solie. James is survived by his wife of 35 years, Linda Small Andress; two daughters, Diana Frye Plants (Nate) of Enterprise and Lisa Frye Hill (Jason) of Prattville; seven grandchildren, Shelby Couch (Thomas), Courtney Solie, Baylee Fountain, Emma Fountain, Preston Hill, Amanda Hill, and Meagan Hill; one great granddaughter, Olivia Couch; and three brothers, Travis Andress (Wanda), Rex Andress (Elenor) and Coley Andress (Gail). James was a loving husband, father and grandfather. After his service in the Army, he worked for AFS for more than 50 years. James was a member of Church on Boll Weevil Circle where he served wherever he was needed and as a deacon for several years. James worked along side of his wife as an ACS Relay for Life volunteer. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. We would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the staff of Madison Heights for the exceptional care of James and support for our family. Funeral services will be held at Searcy Funeral Home on Monday, November 18, 2019. Visitation will begin at 10:00 a.m. with the service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Goodman Cemetery. Dr. John Granger will officiate the service. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial donations in memory of James to Church on Boll Weevil Circle, PO Box 311701, Enterprise, AL 36331. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com
