Mrs. Vestal (Vickie) Avery Andrews, age 95, of Ozark, passed away at her home on Tuesday, November 12, 2019, following an extended fight with kidney disease. Funeral services will be held for Mrs. Andrews 2:00 P.M. Friday, November 15, 2019, in the Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel with Reverend Charles Goldsmith officiating. Interment will follow, Holman Funeral Home and Cremations of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends Friday in Westview Memorial Cemetery Chapel from 12:30 P.M. until service time. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
