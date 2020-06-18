Louise Hutto Ard, a resident of Dothan, died late Tuesday night, June 16, 2020. She was 88. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, June 19, 2020, in Gardens of Memory, between Headland & Dothan, with Reverend Stacy Stafford officiating. The family will receive friends following the graveside services. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Social distancing guidelines will be observed. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to the Kindred Hospice, 2740 Headland Avenue, Dothan, AL 36303 or to the Southside Baptist Church, 423 E. Cottonwood Road, Dothan, AL 36301. Mrs. Ard was born in Ashford and lived in Dothan all her adult lifetime, daughter of the late John Henry Hutto and Ethel Mae Enfinger Hutto. She was a member of the Southside Baptist Church since 1957. Mrs. Ard was retired from Dillards and was formerly employed by Woolworth. She was preceded in death by her husband, Franklin Pearce Ard, two sons, Tommy Lamar Ard and Ronald Kevin Ard, and two brothers, Johnny H. "Bud" Hutto and Ellis Carl Hutto. Surviving relatives include a son, Terry Ard, Coldwater, MS; a daughter-in-law, Amy Ard; her step-children, Roy Ard (Dianne) and Louie Ard (Sue); two sisters, Betty Bailey, Albany, GA; and Sarah Gibbs (Floyd), Winter Haven, FL; two brothers, M. C. "Chris" Hutto (Darlene), Alabaster, AL; and Ray Hutto, Dothan; five grandchildren, two great-grandchildren. You may sign a guest register www.holmanmortuaries.com. Phone 334-693-3371
