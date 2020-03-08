Elizabeth Ann Rogers Armstrong, a resident of Columbia, died early Friday afternoon, March 6, 2020, in the Elba Nursing & Rehabilitation Center. She was 70. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Monday, March 9, 2020, in the First Baptist Church of Columbia with Pastor Vann Cooley officiating. Burial will follow in the Columbia City Cemetery. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Monday in the church sanctuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to a favorite charity. Mrs. Armstrong was born in Bradenton, Florida, daughter of the late James Harris Rogers and Mary Evelyn Tate Rogers. She moved to Columbia in 1975 where she was a member of the First Baptist Church. Mrs. Armstrong was retired as a Rural Mail Carrier from the Dothan Post Office. She was preceded in death by a grandson, Jacob Armstrong, a step-son, Ricky Lee Armstrong and a step-grandson, Zachary James Van Voorhis, Surviving relatives include her husband, Jerry L. Armstrong; three daughters, Veronica Hughes (David), Dothan; Ronda Armstrong (Ed), Atlantic Beach, FL; and Paula Cloer (Jerry), Mayport, FL; three sons, William H. Lawson (Kathi), Webb, AL; Jerry Dean Armstrong, Charleston, SC and Jeremy Armstrong (Tamara), Columbia; a sister, Elaine Croston, Tallahassee; two brothers, Jimmy Rogers (Carol), and Joe Rogers (Sara), all of Parrish, FL; twelve grandchildren and several great-grandchildren also survive. The family would like to express their appreciation to the Elba Nursing & Rehabilitation Center and DaySpring Hospice, especially Cynthia Curenton, for the loving care and kindness shown to Mrs. Armstrong during her illness. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Service information
Mar 9
Visitation
Monday, March 9, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Columbia
200 North Main Street
Columbia, AL 36319
200 North Main Street
Columbia, AL 36319
Mar 9
Funeral Service
Monday, March 9, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
First Baptist Church of Columbia
200 North Main Street
Columbia, AL 36319
200 North Main Street
Columbia, AL 36319
