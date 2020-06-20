Mr. Gene Armstrong of Dothan passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 81. There will be a private service held for Mr. Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong was born in West Virginia. He served in the Army Company B 19th Battalion. He worked several years for Fayco Lumber Company in Oak Hill, WV and Lowe's in Beckley, WV in sales before moving to Dothan in 1990, where he worked as a carpenter and worked for a short time for Tallahassee Auto Auction as a ringman. He loved country and bluegrass music and enjoyed playing his guitar, banjo, and harmonica. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Marlene Kaye Bolen Armstrong, parents Brenton Armstong and Garnet Evelyn Davis Armstrong, sister Geraldine Ingram and brother Michael Armstrong. Survivors include sons Anthony Armstrong (Casey) of Dothan, and Billy Armstrong (Susan) of Taylor, sister Janet Zamelia of Fayetteville, WV, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA, the Kidney Foundation, the Lung Association or charity of your choice.
MOST POPULAR
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
promotion
Get ready to do some double takes! Let's honor Dads everywhere with our Dad & Me contest.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.