Mr. Gene Armstrong of Dothan passed away Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at the age of 81. There will be a private service held for Mr. Armstrong. Mr. Armstrong was born in West Virginia. He served in the Army Company B 19th Battalion. He worked several years for Fayco Lumber Company in Oak Hill, WV and Lowe's in Beckley, WV in sales before moving to Dothan in 1990, where he worked as a carpenter and worked for a short time for Tallahassee Auto Auction as a ringman. He loved country and bluegrass music and enjoyed playing his guitar, banjo, and harmonica. He is preceded in death by his wife of 49 years Marlene Kaye Bolen Armstrong, parents Brenton Armstong and Garnet Evelyn Davis Armstrong, sister Geraldine Ingram and brother Michael Armstrong. Survivors include sons Anthony Armstrong (Casey) of Dothan, and Billy Armstrong (Susan) of Taylor, sister Janet Zamelia of Fayetteville, WV, 5 grandchildren, 2 great-grandchildren with one on the way. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VA, the Kidney Foundation, the Lung Association or charity of your choice.

Tags

Load entries