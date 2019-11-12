William Charles "Billy" Arnett, a resident of Midland City, died late Sunday night, November 10, 2019, at his home. He was 79. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Thursday, November 14, 2019, in the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, near Grimes, with Reverend Danny Quincey officiating. Burial will follow in the Crestlawn Memorial Cemetery in Avon. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 AM Thursday in the church sanctuary. Holman-Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of arrangements. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, 1550 Parramore Road, Dothan, AL 36303 or to Encompass Hospice, 3379 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36305. Mr. Arnett was born in Dade City, Florida and moved with his family to Dothan as a child. He lived between Headland & Midland City since 1968. Mr. Arnett was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church where he formerly served as Sunday School Superintendent. He was retired from Pemco Aeroplex at Napier Field as a Maintenance Mechanic. Mr. Arnett was a member of the Local Union No. 1632. He was preceded in death by his parents, Raymond Leland Arnett and Mollie Cameron Arnett, his wife, Betty Still Arnett, and his brother, Ray Arnett. Surviving relatives include two daughters, Thersa Tonden (Tim), Carneys Point, New Jersey, and Sherry Perry (Lamar), Dothan; a sister, Linda Jenkins (Bruce), Huntsville, AL; a sister-in-law, Martha Arnett, Columbia; four grandchildren, Christopher Tonden, Courtney Perry, Caitlin Perry and Carmen Perry. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com
