Gordon Vincent "Vince" Arnold, age 64 of Kinsey (formerly of Dothan), died early Monday morning, January 13, 2020 at a local hospital. Funeral services for Vince will be held at 2pm Saturday, January 18, 2020 in the Family First Funeral Care chapel with Reverend Joey Hudspeth and Chaplain John Gormley officiating. Burial will follow in the Eastside Free Will Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm at the funeral home. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
Arnold, Gordon Vincent "Vince"
Service information
Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
5:00PM-7:00PM
Family First Funeral Care
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
2:00PM
Family First Funeral Care
965 Woodland Drive
Dothan, AL 36301
