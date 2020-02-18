Willie Mae Arnold, age 97, a resident of Cottonwood, passed away peacefully Sunday night, February 16, 2020 at her residence. Graveside services will be held 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Cottonwood City Cemetery with Rev. Jeff Peacock officiating and Glover Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends following the graveside service. Mrs. Arnold was born October 5, 1922 in Houston County, the daughter of James Eugene and Camilla Marshall Terry. She was a graduate of Cottonwood High School. She was married to Douglas W. Arnold, Sr. for 71 years. As a military wife, she traveled extensively with her husband during his career. She enjoyed ceramics and gardening with her flowers. She also loved cooking for family and friends. Mrs. Arnold was a member of the Retired Officer's Wives Club and the Red Hat Society and was a member of Hodgesville Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her parents; spouse, Douglas W. Arnold, Sr.; three sisters, Evelyn Goff, Annie Martin and Alma Terry; two brothers, Houston Terry and John Terry and a son-in-law, Larry Lynn. Survivors include two daughters, Angela Lynn and Deborah Bryant (Stanley); a son, Douglas W. Arnold, Jr. (Delores); grandchildren, Michelle Lynn Sturm, Melissa Cripps, Dustin Cripps, Casey Bryant, Carey Bryant, and Amy Arnold Stewart; great-grandchildren, Matthew Scott Sturm, Silas Cherry and Stone Stewart; nephew, Roy Arnold and niece, Pam Windham and a special caregiver, Betty Johnson. Active pallbearers will be Carey Bryant, Casey Bryant, Joe Cobb, Charles Love, Jimmy Love and Larry Love. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com
To plant a tree in memory of Willie Arnold as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.