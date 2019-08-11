Mrs. Christina C Arthur "Mamy", an Ozark, AL resident, went home to her Heavenly Father early Friday morning, August 9, 2019. She was 93 years old. Mamy was originally from Guatemala City, Guatemala. She was preceded in death by her husband Allen L. Arthur; her 1st husband Augusto Zea; her parents, Francisco Garcia and Victoria Cardona de Garcia; a sister, Marta Francisca Morales; a son, Carlos A. Zea; a daughter-in-law, Barbara Zea; and a grandson-in-law Ruben Arellano Jr. Surviving relatives include 2 daughters, Liliana Zea Skelton (Thomas), Ozark, AL; Xiomara Zea-Bochantin (Luis), The Woodlands, TX; a son, Hector Zea (Alba), Kenner, LA; a sister, Carmen Salazar, Guatemala City, Guatemala; step brothers and step sisters; 12 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; 2 great-great grandchildren. Mamy looked forward to her daily walks where she would visit with neighbors along the way. She also enjoyed reading, shopping and traveling. The most important thing to Mamy was her faith in God and family unity. She attended Saint Columba Catholic Church in Dothan, AL. Memorial services will be held in New Orleans, Louisiana on August 17, 2019. A special thanks to the Community Hospice staff, the Dale Medical Center staff and to all of our dear friends for their unconditional love. www.familyfirstfuneralcare.com
