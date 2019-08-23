Mr. Bobby Ashley funeral service will be Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church at 11:00 A.M. where Rev. Jerome Dudley is the pastor and Rev. George Beachum officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be on Friday, August 23, 2019 from 5-7 P.M. at Unity Funeral Home.
