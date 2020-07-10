Lavona Gladys Galloway Ashley, age 95, of Eufaula, passed away Wednesday, July 8, 2020. Lavona was born November 12, 1924 in Atlanta, Nebraska to the late Henry Addison Swindell and the late Lillie Mae Salisbury Swindell. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints and she enjoyed sewing, knitting, and crocheting. She is survived by her son, Larry Galloway (Ruth); her daughter, DeAnn Witte (Doug); her grandchildren, Roy Galloway, Ronald Galloway, Kenneth Galloway, Jason Galloway, Jonathan Sullivan, April Baxter, Stephen Sullivan, Jared Sullivan, and Patti Finch; 24 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; her sister, Pauline Beardsley; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 3 PM, Saturday, July 11, 2020 from the Ward Wilson Funeral Home Chapel with Bishop Terry Carter officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 2 PM until 3 PM, prior to the service. www.wardwilson.com
