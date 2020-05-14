OZARK Mrs. Bette J. Cox Atwell, a resident of Ozark, died late Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78. In keeping with the wishes of the family, there are no services planned at this time. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day Spring Hospice, 1275 James Drive, Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mrs. Atwell, daughter of the late Sewell James Cox and Alberta Winola Gearing Cox, was a native of Bridgeville, PA. In her early years, she was active in the Rainbow Girls. Mrs. Atwell was a veteran of the United States Air Force having joined in 1959. She lived in various places including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida before moving to Ozark in 2002. Mrs. Atwell enjoyed playing bingo at the Elks Lodge in Dothan and also the Wiregrass Shriners Club. She had a very strong entrepreneurial spirit having owned and operated several businesses throughout her lifetime. Mrs. Atwell was a very dedicated and avid outdoors person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their hunting camp in Perry, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burton (Burt) W. Atwell. Surviving relatives include her son, James B. "Jim" Atwell (Jeanne Marie), Tarpon Springs, FL; four brothers, Richard A. Cox, Conifer, CO; Robert D. Cox (Ann), Sherrils Ford, NC; Donald J. Cox (Louise), Brownsville, PA and Ronald A. Cox (Sallie), McMurray, PA; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com

