OZARK Mrs. Bette J. Cox Atwell, a resident of Ozark, died late Tuesday afternoon, May 12, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was 78. In keeping with the wishes of the family, there are no services planned at this time. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Day Spring Hospice, 1275 James Drive, Suite A, Enterprise, AL 36330. Mrs. Atwell, daughter of the late Sewell James Cox and Alberta Winola Gearing Cox, was a native of Bridgeville, PA. In her early years, she was active in the Rainbow Girls. Mrs. Atwell was a veteran of the United States Air Force having joined in 1959. She lived in various places including Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida before moving to Ozark in 2002. Mrs. Atwell enjoyed playing bingo at the Elks Lodge in Dothan and also the Wiregrass Shriners Club. She had a very strong entrepreneurial spirit having owned and operated several businesses throughout her lifetime. Mrs. Atwell was a very dedicated and avid outdoors person who enjoyed spending time with family and friends at their hunting camp in Perry, Florida. She was preceded in death by her husband, Burton (Burt) W. Atwell. Surviving relatives include her son, James B. "Jim" Atwell (Jeanne Marie), Tarpon Springs, FL; four brothers, Richard A. Cox, Conifer, CO; Robert D. Cox (Ann), Sherrils Ford, NC; Donald J. Cox (Louise), Brownsville, PA and Ronald A. Cox (Sallie), McMurray, PA; several nieces and nephews. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Third arrest in incident where woman dragged by vehicle in Walmart parking lot
-
Altering a Dream Wedding: Restrictions move Hartford couple’s ceremony to family hayfield
-
Man arrested after shooting at neighbor’s dogs
-
Daleville police confirm suicide on U.S. Highway 84 Friday night
-
Langford hopes to bring Auburn success to Lakeside
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
promotion
Register today for your chance to win a gift card to put towards supporting a local business either when they open again or for carry-out or delivery.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.