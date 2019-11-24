William G. "Billy" Atwood, a resident of Kinsey, died Saturday morning, November 23, 2019, at his mother's home. He was 62. A complete obituary with a list of survivors will be announced later by Wright Funeral Home & Crematory.
William G. "Billy" Atwood, a resident of Kinsey, died Saturday morning, November 23, 2019, at his mother's home. He was 62. A complete obituary with a list of survivors will be announced later by Wright Funeral Home & Crematory.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.