Mr. Foyette Austin of Wicksburg passed away, Sunday, February 9, 2020 peacefully at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was 79. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at Pilgrim Home Baptist Church with Rev. Scott Cox officiating and Sorrells Funeral Home of Slocomb directing. The family will receive friends at the church beginning at 10:00 a.m. and continuing until service time. Mr. Austin was born November 14, 1940 in Houston County to the late Foy and Sabie Sheffield Austin. He was a graduate of Wicksburg High School. Foyette was a valuable employee of Stephenson and Smith IGA for 50 years as a meat cutter. He was a member of Pilgrim Home Baptist Church. One of his greatest pleasures in life was spending time with his children and grandchildren who he loved dearly. Mr. Austin will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents his wife, Dollie Parker Austin preceded him in death. Survivors include his daughter, Shanda Battles (Kevin), Wicksburg; his son, Lee Austin (Christi), Wicksburg; four grandchildren: Kayla Hart (Will), Leeah Austin, Tyler Johnson, Clint Battles, and Trent Austin; great-grandchild, Asher McCoy Austin; three sisters: Julia Holloway, Wicksburg, Pat Ashe (David), Opp, and Dale Mathis (Danny), Wicksburg; mother-in-law, Clara Parker; sister-in law, Sarah Blackburn, brother-in-law, Dennis Parker (Dianne); several nieces, nephews and extended family Regan Vanslyke. www.sorrellsfuneral.com
