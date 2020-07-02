Lois DeMedicis Axtell, gained her Angel wings Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020. She was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Don in Heaven. She was 95 years old. Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to remember Lois can donate to Covenant United Methodist Church in her memory. Lois was born January 2, 1925, the youngest of nine children in Sylacauga, Alabama. She attended school there and graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1944. Lois began working at Hayes Aircraft in 1952 and continued her career there after relocating to Dothan in 1963. She retired from Hayes in 1974 with many fond memories. Lois and Don were faithful members of First United Methodist Church in Dothan until July, 1979 when they were commissioned as charter members of Covenant United Methodist Church. Lois served in many capacities, especially missions. Lois often bragged that the young man she taught in Sunday School, Mike Watson, would become the founding pastor of Covenant. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Eula DeMedicis, her four brothers and four sisters. Her surviving relatives include her 2 sons, Mike (Laurie) Axtell and David Axtell; and her four grandsons, Michael (Sarah), Branden (Stephanie), Philip (Amber), and Daniel (Reagan); she was Blessed with four precious great-granddaughters, Tori, Alex, Sydney, and Emmy; and her first great-grandson, Anderson is due in September. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Southern Care Hospice and their dedicated employees for their many services to her care. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
MOST POPULAR
-
Alabama mayor resigns after post on Crimson Tide's BLM video
-
UPDATE: Ongoing feud over man, leaves one woman dead, one charged with murder
-
Gov. Ivey weighs extending safer-at-home order for Alabama
-
Dothan native, now UAB infectious disease expert, working on the COVID frontline
-
Enterprise City Schools announces 2020-2021 schedule
OFFER A MESSAGE OF SYMPATHY ...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. From a Guest Book, you may log in to leave a message. If you have an existing account with Dothan Eagle, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Looking for a loved one?
It's time to nominate your favorites! The annual Best of the Wiregrass is a way to support our community especially during these uncertain times with a fun and easy way to recognize local businesses. Make your nominations June 28th - July 17th.
This month we're giving you the chance to win a VISA GIFT CARD to go towards your next backyard cook-out! Enter today to win $$$ to either update your grill or for your grilling grocery bill.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.