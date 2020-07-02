Lois DeMedicis Axtell, gained her Angel wings Tuesday evening, June 30, 2020. She was joyfully reunited with her beloved husband, Don in Heaven. She was 95 years old. Graveside services will be held at 10 am on Friday, July 3, 2020 in Memory Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, anyone wishing to remember Lois can donate to Covenant United Methodist Church in her memory. Lois was born January 2, 1925, the youngest of nine children in Sylacauga, Alabama. She attended school there and graduated from Sylacauga High School in 1944. Lois began working at Hayes Aircraft in 1952 and continued her career there after relocating to Dothan in 1963. She retired from Hayes in 1974 with many fond memories. Lois and Don were faithful members of First United Methodist Church in Dothan until July, 1979 when they were commissioned as charter members of Covenant United Methodist Church. Lois served in many capacities, especially missions. Lois often bragged that the young man she taught in Sunday School, Mike Watson, would become the founding pastor of Covenant. Lois was preceded in death by her parents, Ed and Eula DeMedicis, her four brothers and four sisters. Her surviving relatives include her 2 sons, Mike (Laurie) Axtell and David Axtell; and her four grandsons, Michael (Sarah), Branden (Stephanie), Philip (Amber), and Daniel (Reagan); she was Blessed with four precious great-granddaughters, Tori, Alex, Sydney, and Emmy; and her first great-grandson, Anderson is due in September. The family wishes to express their appreciation to Southern Care Hospice and their dedicated employees for their many services to her care. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

