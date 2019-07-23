Mrs. Kathryn Bachmann, 94, of Dothan, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Dothan, AL. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Selma Baptist Church in Dothan with Rev. Evan Kohen and Rev. Bill Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

Tags

Load entries