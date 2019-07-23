Mrs. Kathryn Bachmann, 94, of Dothan, passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 in Dothan, AL. Services will be held on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Selma Baptist Church in Dothan with Rev. Evan Kohen and Rev. Bill Brown officiating. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. at the church. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.