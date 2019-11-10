Mr. William S. "Billy" Bagwell, a resident of Bagwell's Crossroads near Ozark, died late Friday evening, November 8, 2019 in a Dothan hospital. He was 84. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M. Monday, November 11, 2019 at Chalkhead Baptist Church with Reverend Michael Woodham and Reverend Benji Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Fuqua Bankston Funeral Home of Ozark is in charge of arrangements. The family will receive friends from 10:00 until 11:00 A.M. Monday in the church sanctuary. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Luke's Legacy 4313 County Road 49, Slocomb, Alabama 36375. Mr. Bagwell, son of the late Ralph Bagwell and Stella Hornsby Bagwell, was a native of the Bagwell's Crossroads Community. He formerly lived in the Bertha Community before returning to Bagwell's Crossroads in 1991. Mr. Bagwell served his country in the United States Air Force from 1954 to 1958. In earlier years, Mr. Bagwell was employed with Hayes International in Dothan as an avionics technician. He was later employed with WTVY as a Broadcast Engineer before retiring from the First Baptist Church of Dothan as the Maintenance Director. Mr. Bagwell enjoyed flying his own plane, which was a Piper-Tri Pacer, that he owned for over twenty years. Mr. Bagwell was a member of Chalkhead Baptist Church. He was preceded in death by a great-grandson, Charles Lucas Richards; his sister, Janice Free and his brother, Melvin Bagwell. Surviving relatives include his wife, Merylon Park Sizemore Bagwell, Ozark; a daughter, Laura Reeder (Brady), Slocomb; three sons, Eric Trammell (Denise), Ewell; Jason Trammell (Nicole), Dothan and Dorman Sizemore (Alison), Tuscaloosa; seven grandchildren, Amber McNeal, Emily Richards, Marissa Hall, Mason Hall, Zach Sizemore, Berkley Young and Charli Reeder; four great-grandchildren, Eli McNeal, Hallie Brooke McNeal, Jasper Richards, and Barrett Richards. Serving as active pallbearers will be Bert Maund, Brody Nation, Jack Riley Nation, Larry Free, Thomas McNeal, Charles Strickland and Ben McNeal. Honorary pallbearers will be James Coe and Mack Burgess. You may sign a guest register at www.fuquabankston.com
