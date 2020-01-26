Billy Ray (B.R.) Bailey Mr. Billy Ray (B.R.) Bailey, 77, resident of Dothan, died Thursday, January 23, 2020 at Flowers Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Monday January 27, 2020, at Glover Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Philip Harrelson and Reverend Joe Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Memory Hill Cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Dothan directing. The family will be receiving friends from 9:45 a.m. until 10:45 a.m. at Glover Funeral Home Chapel Monday prior to services. Flowers will be accepted. Mr. Bailey was born February 11, 1942 in Haines City, Florida, the son of Willis Lee and Catherine Moss Bailey. Mr. Bailey lived in Ft. Walton, Florida for a short time and lived in Dothan most of his adult lifetime. He was a commercial paint contractor for 50 years having owned and operated B.R. Bailey Paint Contractors. He was a Mason and previously served in the Army Reserve. Mr. Bailey was a member of the Pentecostals of Dothan Church. He was preceded in death by his parents and his step-mother, Marie Musselwhite Bailey. Survivors include: wife of 50 years, Vera Bailey, Dothan; daughter, Angela Bailey (Ray), Abbeville; son, Jason Bailey (Kay), Napier Field; 5 sisters, Anne Hall and Elaine Key, both of Dothan; Gertie Summerlin, Phenix City; Martha and Vera; 2 brothers, Donald Bailey, Dothan; Thomas, Phenix City; 3 granddaughters, Breanna Bailey, Brittney Bailey and Tifani Bailey; several nieces and nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the granddaughters. Glover Funeral Home of Dothan has been entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 699-3888. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com.
Bailey, Billy Ray (B.R.)
To plant a tree in memory of Billy Bailey as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.