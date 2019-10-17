Mr. E.J. Baker, a former resident of Headland, died Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. He was 84. www.holmanmortuaries.com
Mr. E.J. Baker, a former resident of Headland, died Wednesday morning, October 16, 2019, in the Henry County Health & Rehabilitation Facility. He was 84. www.holmanmortuaries.com
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.