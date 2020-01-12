Eloise Cannon Baker Eloise Cannon Baker, a former resident of Headland, died early Saturday morning, January 11, 2020. Holman Headland Mortuary & Cremations is in charge of funeral arrangements. Phone 334-693-3371. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.

Service information

Jan 13
Visitation
Monday, January 13, 2020
10:00AM-11:00AM
Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church
County Road 31
Eufaula, AL 36027
Jan 13
Funeral Service
Monday, January 13, 2020
11:00AM
Mt. Zion Free Will Baptist Church
County Road 31
Eufaula, AL 36027
