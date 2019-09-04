Lelia Baker (Beacham) left her earthly home on Wednesday, August 28th at Dale Medical Center she was 67 years of age. Visitation will be held on Friday, September 6th, from 5pm until 7pm at Newman Mortuary, 114 Harper Drive Ozark, AL. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, September 7th, at 2pm at Big Creek Missionary Baptist Church in Louisville, AL. A guest register may be signed at www.newmanmortuary.com.
