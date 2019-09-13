Mrs. Melissa McLure Baker, 60, of Ozark, died early Thursday morning, September 12, 2019, in Dale Medical Center. Funeral services will be 11:00 A.M. Saturday, September 14, 2019, in the Chapel of Holman Funeral Home and Cremations in Ozark with Pastor Michael Senn officiating. Interment will follow in Ariton Cemetery, Holman Funeral Home of Ozark directing. The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Ozark Friday evening from 5:00 P. M. until 7:00 P.M. Mrs. Baker was born May 7, 1959 in Brundidge, Alabama to the late William Rankin McLure and Janice Snellgrove McLure. She was a graduate of Dale County High School and a homemaker. She loved her family, her dogs, and decorating for the holidays. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, William Rankin McLure II. Survivors include her husband of 38 years, Jimmy Baker of Ozark; and two sisters; Pricilla Beasley of Wetumpka and Debbie Iylia of Mobile. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Midland City Assembly of God Church, C/O Pastor Michael Senn, P. O. Box 608, Midland City, Alabama 36350; or to St. Jude Children's Hospital, Attn.: Tribute Department, St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105. Condolences may be expressed at www.HolmanFuneralHome.com
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.