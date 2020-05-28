Cletus (Clete) Jennings Ballard, Jr., a resident of Dothan, passed away at his residence on May 26, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Parkinson's disease and diabetes. He was 77. According to Clete's wishes a simple graveside service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. on Friday, May 29, 2020 in Sunset Memorial Park with Keith Johnson officiating. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com

