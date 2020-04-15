Mrs. Kim Rose Ballard, of Enterprise, passed away March 10, 2020 at her residence surrounded by family. She was 69. Memorialization was by cremation with the family having a private memorial at a later date. Mrs. Ballard was born June 5, 1950 to the late Lau and Tam Le Nguyen. Survivors include two brothers: Charlie Nguyen (Hong), Kevin Nguyen (Hue); nephews: Tri Nguyen, Kenny Nguyen, Frank Nguyen; one niece: Mai Nguyen, as well as many friends. The family is asking that anyone who has any information regarding Mrs. Ballard or information regarding her will to please contact Kevin Nguyen at 1-714-829-8496 or Wanda Taylor at 334-494-4590. Any assistance that can be provided to them during this time is greatly appreciated. Sorrells Funeral Home and Crematory of Enterprise is in charge of arrangements. To sign a guest register, please visit www.sorrellsfuneralhomes.com.

