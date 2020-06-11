Mr. Sean Banks, age 46, of Dothan, Alabama passed away Monday, June 8, 2020. Drive through viewing will be Thursday, June 11, 2020 from 4 PM to 6 PM at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held on Friday, June 12, 2020 at 11 AM at Gates of Heaven Cemetery; under the direction of the caring staff of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".
Service information
Jun 11
Visitation
Thursday, June 11, 2020
4:00PM-5:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
814 Headland Avenue
Jun 12
Graveside Service
Friday, June 12, 2020
11:00AM
Gates of Heaven Cemetery
2106 Starling Road
Dothan, AL 36303
2106 Starling Road
