Rev. J.F. Barber, 89, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020. Funeral services for Rev. J.F. Barber will be Friday, February 14, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Usrey Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Tyson officiating. Burial will be at Pine Hill Memorial Park. His family will receive friends from 12:30 pm to 2:00 pm Friday at the funeral home. He served in the armed forces for twenty years and was a veteran of the Korean War. He graduated from the Baptist Bible Institute in Graceville, FL with a degree in Theology. He was preceded in death by his wife, Faye G. Barber; and five brothers, Marion, Daniel, James, Andy, and John J. He is survived by his son, Neal Barber of Jacksonville, FL; daughter, Karen Enstrom of Butler, AL; one sister, Sue Otwell of Talladega, AL; three grandsons, and three great grandchildren. Pallbearers will be Phillip Barber, Kevin Barber, Stephen Barber, Ricky Otwell, Kerry Otwell, and Earl Sanders. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions to be made to Choctaw Paws, P.O. Box 206 Butler, AL 36904 or to a favorite charity. Usrey Funeral Home Talladega will direct services. Online condolences may be offered at www.usreyfuneralhome.com
