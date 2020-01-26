Billy Joe Barfield Billy Joe Barfield, resident of Daleville, went to be with his Lord and Savior on January 24, 2020. He was 84. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
