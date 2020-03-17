Matt Barfield, 41, of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord and reunited with his mother on Sunday, March 15, 2020. He was born on September 12, 1978 in Houston County to Billy Barfield and Melanie (Bradford) Barfield. Graveside Services will take place at 10:30 AM, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Memory Hill Cemetery. There will be no public visitation. Matt was preceded in death by his mother, maternal grandfather: Doug Bradford, paternal grandfather; C.L. Barfield. Survivors include his father; Billy Barfield; brother: Clay (Laura) Barfield, niece: Elizabeth Barfield; grandmother's: Melba Bradford, and Evelyn Davis; uncles: Scott Bradford, and David (Sherry) Barfield, and several cousins and loving family members.

