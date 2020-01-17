Mr. Andrew Keith Barkley, age 43, of Dothan, AL passed away on January 9, 2020; visitation will be Friday, January 17, 2020 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:00 AM at the New Mt. Zion Baptist Church, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Jan 17
Visitation
Friday, January 17, 2020
4:00PM-6:00PM
Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary
814 Headland Avenue
Dothan, AL 36303
Jan 18
Funeral Service
Saturday, January 18, 2020
4:00PM
Springfield AME Church
4194 Union Road
Marianna, FL 32446
Jan 18
Committal
Saturday, January 18, 2020
12:00AM
Springfield AME Church
4194 Union Road
Marianna, FL 32446
