Mr. James Barkley, age 62, of Dothan, AL passed away on August 5, 2019; visitation will be Friday, August 9, 2019 4-6 PM at the funeral home; funeral service will be held on Saturday, August 10, 2019 11 AM at the Georgette L. Scott Memorial Chapel, 814 Headland Ave, Dothan, AL; under the direction of the caring staffs of Scott's Chapel Hill Mortuary "Because We Care".

Tags

Load entries