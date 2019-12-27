Dorothy Lanelle Barlow, a resident of Dothan, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, December 25, 2019 in a local hospital. She was 76. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, December 28, 2019 in Sunset Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Dan Sheppard officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memorial Park. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday from 12-1 pm. Mrs. Barlow was born on November 22, 1943 in Mobile, Alabama and lived there the early years of her life. She has resided in Dothan since 1976. Mrs. Barlow was a devoted homemaker and a loving mother. What she lacked in stature, she made up for in personality. She loved nature and especially feeding the birds. She adored her puppies, especially Bridgette. Mrs. Barlow was preceded in death by her son, Jeffrey Paul Monfort, and by her grandchildren, Danielle Monfort and Christina Hayes. Survivors include her husband, Carl Barlow; her son, Daniel Monfort; her daughter, Kimberley Barlow (Bob) Hayes; her 5 grandchildren, Madison Hayes, Jessica Monfort, Hannah Franklin, Jeffery Monfort, and Eddie Monfort; her sisters, Elizabeth Martin and Jewel Birkhoff; and several nieces and nephews. Serving as active pallbearers will be Milton Hill, Bryan Reynolds, Eddie Monfort, Jeffery Monfort, Bob Hayes, and Richard Martin. Robert Byrd of Sunset Memorial Park Funeral Home (334) 983-6604 www.SunsetMemorialPark.com
Barlow, Dorothy Lanelle
