Mr. James E. Barnes passed away at his home in Enterprise, AL at the age of 74 on Friday, May 29, 2020. Services will be held at 12:30 on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Searcy Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel with Reverend Sonny Moore and Dr. Ben Bowden officiating. Burial will follow at Bethany Baptist Church Cemetery, 1805 County Road 533, New Brockton, AL. Due to the Covid19 virus, the family will not be receiving friends prior to the service. James was blessed with an abundance of family and friends. With compassion for the health of all and respect for social distancing during these challenging times, simple gestures of sympathy and love such as smiles, nods, or waves will be acknowledged and cherished by the family. James was born in Enterprise, AL on April 26, 1946. He attended elementary school at Mount Pleasant and College Street Elementary before moving to Columbus, GA where he graduated from Jordan Vocational High School. He later attended the University of South Alabama Banking School. He served almost 50 years in banking in Enterprise, Demopolis, New Brockton, and Elba. He retired from Troy Bank and Trust in Enterprise as City President in 2015. He represented his community in many capacities through the years. He served as Deacon at First Baptist Church Enterprise, as a member of the Board of Directors for Coffee County Salvation Army, and as a member of the Board of Directors for Wiregrass Economic Development. He also served as president of the Board of the Enterprise YMCA and was honored for his years of service by being awarded a Lifetime Honorary Board Membership of Enterprise YMCA. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Fred and Flora Bell Barnes; an infant son, Michael Todd Barnes; his first wife and mother of his children, Linda Crockett Barnes; sister, Deborah Williams; and brother, Jerry Mack Barnes. He is survived by his wife of 21 years, Stacia Morgan Barnes of Enterprise, AL; son, J. Paul Barnes (Dawn) of Headland, AL; daughter, Brandi Parten (Marcus) of Demopolis, AL; five grandchildren, Brandon and Bethany Barnes and Caleb, Sarah Elizabeth, and Emma James Parten; brothers Leon Elmon Barnes of Buena Vista, GA and Colin Barnes (Ann) of Enterprise, AL; sister-in-law, Jane Barnes of Prattville, AL; brother and sister-in-law, Cecil and Hilda Skinner of Ozark, AL; brother and sister-in-law, Dickie and Mary Morgan of Enterprise, AL; numerous loving cousins, nieces, and nephews; and a much loved furry friend, Caesar. The family gives special thanks to DaySpring Hospice and his loving niece Delora Crowley of Elmore, Al. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Enterprise YMCA at PO Box 310700 Enterprise, AL 36331 or to Save Our Strays (SOS) Animal Shelter at 25944 AL Hwy 134, Enterprise, AL 36330. You may sign the register book or send condolences to the family at our website: www.searcyfuneralhome.com.
