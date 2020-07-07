Randall Earl Barnes "Randy", 61, passed away peacefully at his home July 4, 2020 in Dothan. Randy was born January 31, 1959 and grew up in Pensacola, FL. He was a 1984 graduate of Auburn University with a B.A. in Architecture. In response to COVID-19, there will be a private Celebration of Life Service for the family. Wright Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Respite Care Ministry, 1380 West Main Street, Dothan, AL 36301. The family is eternally grateful to this supportive ministry. Randy will be lovingly remembered by his wife Stella Murphy Barnes; his children, Mallory (Hollins) Rush, Birmingham, Caroline (Chase) Mitchell, Charlottesville, VA, and Harrison Barnes, Birmingham; his grandchildren Maddie and Sam Rush, and Boone Mitchell; his brothers, Allen (Lisa) Barnes, Peachtree City, GA, and Dennis (Valerie) Barnes, Pensacola, FL. Surviving in-laws are Mack and Jane Murphy, Stephanie (Dan) Capps, Brendt (Marsha) Murphy, Mike (Rosemary) Murphy, all of Abbeville; numerous nieces and nephews also survive him. Randy was preceded in death by his parents Frank and Louise Barnes and his first grandchild Caden Jude Rush. The family would also like to send a special thanks to all of his wonderful caregivers and Covenant Care. www.wrightfuneralhomeandcrematory.com

