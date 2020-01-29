Paul E. Barron Paul E. Barron, a resident of Abbeville, died Tuesday morning, January 28, 2020, at his home. He was 88. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, January 30, 2020, in the Holman-Abbeville Mortuary Chapel with Reverend Ray S. Reiley officiating. Graveside services, with military honors, will follow in the Abbeville Memorial Cemetery-East. The family will receive friends from 1:00 until 2:00 P.M. Thursday at the mortuary. Flowers will be accepted or memorial contributions may be made to Encompass Hospice, 3379 West Main Street, Suite A, Dothan, AL 36305. Mr. Barron was born in Bayou Rouge, Louisiana and was reared in Evergreen, Louisiana, son of the late Paul Elbria Barron, Sr. and Lizera Descant Barron. He served his country in the U. S. Army during the Korean War and was the receipient of the Korean Service Medal, three Bronze Stars, the Purple Heart, one O/ S Bar and the Combat Infantry Badge. He lived in Abbeville most of his lifetime where he was employed as a painter and carpenter. Mr. Barron was of the Catholic Faith. Mr. Barron was preceded in death by his wife, Quintalene "Gwen" Barron and a sister, Verlee Barron McCoy. Surviving relatives include a daughter, Paula Lindsay, Abbeville; a son, Steve Barron, Abbeville; a sister, Jeanette Armond, Bunkie, LA; six grandchildren, Kevin Mills, (Sheri), Stacey Wiley (Norman Yeater), Shane Mauldin (Jenny), Kristin Barron, Kyle Barron (Jenna) and Courtney Lusk (Kenneth); thirteen great-grandchildren, Brooke Mauldin, Alex Mauldin (Ally), Kaitlin Graves, Jordan Mills, Gage Graves, Hunter Mills, Emily Cook, Kyler Barron, Aldon Peters, Addie Barron, Kaiden Lusk, Kylie Lusk and Khloe Lusk; three great-great-grandchildren, Aleena Mauldin, Thomas Mauldin and Everleigh Graves. Serving as active pallbearers will be Kyle Barron, Gage Graves, Hunter Mills, Kyler Barron, Aldon Peters, Lynn Weems and Pate Weems. You may sign a guest register at www.holmanmortuaries.com.
Barron, Paul E.
To send flowers to the family of Paul Barron, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Jan 30
Visitation
Thursday, January 30, 2020
1:00PM-2:00PM
1:00PM-2:00PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Visitation begins.
Jan 30
Funeral Service
Thursday, January 30, 2020
2:00PM
2:00PM
Holman-Abbeville Mortuary
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
434 Ozark Road
Abbeville, AL 36310
Guaranteed delivery before Paul's Funeral Service begins.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.